Pixel 7 and 7 Pro spotted in Canadian certification database

Google’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have been spotted in Canada’s Radio and Equipment List, as spotted by MySmartPrice.

The phone lists the model numbers GE2AE/GP4BC for the Pixel 7 Pro and GQML3 /GVU6C for the Pixel 7. It’s unclear why there are two different model numbers, though it potentially has to do with the 5G bands or storage variants. However, the REL doesn’t offer any more information.

The Pixel 7 series is slated to launch sometime in October, with recent reports suggesting it’ll come out on October 13th.

While Google itself revealed the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro back in May, it hasn’t stopped numerous details from shedding even more light on the upcoming devices. In fact, Canadian YouTuber Unbox Therapy recently showed off prototype models of the devices in an early hands-on video.

What we know for sure is that the phones will sport Google’s second Tensor chip and offer a design similar to last year’s Pixel series with a cool new rear-facing visor.

Source: Canada’s Radio and Equipment List, MySmartPrice