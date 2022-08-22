Microsoft Surface on sale by up to 44 percent off [back-to-school deal]

Microsoft is bringing in the deals today by discounting select models of its Surface laptop on Amazon. This is a good time to secure your back-to-school shopping.
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4in Touchscreen Intel i5 (Renewed) for $479 (save $120)
- Microsoft Surface Go 2, Intel Pentium, 8GB Memory, 128GB SSD for $567.79 (save $130)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8: 13″ Touchscreen for $1,199
- a href=”https://amzn.to/3pzNlG6″ rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3 inch Touch-Screen for $1,049 (save $150)
- Microsoft Surface Pro FPG-00001 Intel Core i5 7th Gen 7300U for $599 (save $154.58)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1 TB) for $1,934.22 (save $1,514.78)
Source: Amazon Canada
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.