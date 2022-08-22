Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery to hit Netflix in late December

Netflix has confirmed that its highly anticipated original film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will begin streaming on December 23rd. The film will also premiere in theatres “on a to-be-announced date,” as well as at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Glass Onion is a writer-director Rian Johnson’s sequel to his 2019 critically-acclaimed Knives Out and once again stars Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc, who’s now trying to solve a mystery in Greece. The sequel features an ensemble supporting cast that includes Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Ethan Hawke. Most of the cast can be seen in a newly released image from the film (see above).

Following the success of the first Knives Out, several studios bid for the rights to the two sequels Johnson was planning. In the end, Netflix beat out Amazon and Apple in a deal worth $469 million USD (about $611 million CAD). Details on the third Knives Out film have yet to be revealed.

Image credit: Netflix

Source: Netflix