Some Fortnite skins are reportedly making their way to Destiny 2

Veteran Destiny 2 data miner @GinsorKR has revealed that Bungie is getting ready to add some Fortnite skins to the free-to-play first-person shooter video game, suggesting a crossover event between the two titles.

According to leaks, Destiny 2 will soon make its way to the Epic Games Store, which might explain the crossover.

The leak suggests that Fortnite‘s Black Knight, Drift, and Omega skins would integrate with Destiny‘s Titan, Warlock and Hunter. It is currently unknown if any other Fortnite skins would make their way to Destiny. On the other hand, Destiny‘s Commander Zavala, Exo Stranger, and Ikora will come to Fortnite as skins, in addition to Destiny-inspired gliders and pickaxes.

The Fortnite skins will go on sale within Destiny 2‘s premium store Eververse, whereas the Destiny skins would go on sale in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Bungie is hosting a Destiny 2 Showcase live on its Twitch and YouTube on Tuesday, August 23rd at 12pm ET where it will reveal the title’s season 18, and that is most likely where we’ll hear about the new crossover.

Image credit: @GinsorKR

Source: @GinsorKR, Via: Polygon