Disney+ Day to feature over 10 premieres, including Thor: Love and Thunder

The latest Marvel movie is coming to Disney+ exactly two months after it hit theatres

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Aug 22, 202211:18 AM EDT
Thor: Love and Thunder

Disney has announced several new titles that will hit Disney+ worldwide on September 8th as part of its second annual Disney+ Day event.

Leading the pack is Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which opened in theatres on July 8th, making its Disney+ debut a mere two months later. Here’s the full list of Disney+ Day premieres:

  • Cars on the Road — animated series
  • Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances — special
  • Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory — docuseries
  • Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs — lyrics-supported versions of the animated films of the same name
  • Growing Up — docuseries
  • Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder — documentary
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return — documentary
  • Pinocchio — feature film
  • Thor: Love and Thunder — feature film
  • Tierra Incógnita — original series produced in Latin America
  • Welcome to the Club — The Simpsons short

It’s worth noting that Disney+ Day coincides with Disney’s annual D23 fan convention in Anaheim. The company is expected to make a variety of announcements related to Disney+ programming, including Marvel and Star Wars. A first-ever video game-specific presentation will also be held during D23.

Image credit: Marvel Studios

