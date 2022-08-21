MobileSyrup’s back-to-school Gift Guide [2022 Edition]

With August almost coming to a close, back-to-school season is upon us, with most Canadian students resuming classes in September. Regardless of what level of education you’re studying, and whether it is still remote or in-person, MobileSyrup has packed a list full of great gear and supplies to help students get back to studying and making the most of their life.
Browse below for links to laptops, keyboards and other fun tech accessories to spice up an at-home or in-class workspace.
14-inch Galaxy Book Go
Samsung positions the Galaxy Book Go as an ultra-compact and portable productivity-focused device that runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor along with an Adreno graphics card and 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM. It isn't the laptop to play intensive games on, and instead, shines when it comes to working, virtual meetings, and streaming content. The laptop is easy to fit in a school bag and has a 180-degree hinge design.
It has a microSD card slot for storage expansion, two USB Type-C ports, one USB 2.0 port, one headphone-out/mic-in combo port, alongside a 42.3 Wh battery that allows it to run up to 18 hours on a single charge.
A Disney+ gift subscription
After class, between class, or sometimes even mid-class, the need to catch up with your favourite series can arrive at any moment, with no prior notice. If you have a binge-watcher in your life who's going back to school, giving them a gift subscription to Disney+ might make sense.
The gift subscription costs $119.99 and gives the redeemer access to Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star programming for one year.
AirPods Pro
If the student in your life walks their way to school or takes public transport, Apple's AirPods Pro might be a great gift to let them cut out the noise, literally. The wireless earbuds also offer up to four and a half hours of listening time with one charge and up to 24 hours with the charging case, in addition to being IPX4 water, sweat and dust resistant.
AirTag
Apple's tiny AirTag Bluetooth tracker takes advantage of the company's vast 'Find My' network to locate whatever it's attached to. It would make a great gift for forgetful students who can slide the AirTag down their school bags/handbags to keep their laptops and other important school supplies safe and traceable. The tiny tracker features a built-in speaker that emits a sound when you sync it with your iPhone or when you try to locate it.
If you buy the AirTags from Apple directly, you can get an emoji, symbol or number on the white front of the tracker for absolutely free. You can buy the AirTag in a 4-pack or a 1-pack for $129 and $39, respectively.
Amazon Basics Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo
Having a set of bigger keys than the ones found on a laptop, alongside a wireless mouse, can go ways to increase work speed and productivity. This, by no means, is a fancy product, however, Amazon Basic's Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo is an affordable package that a student with a study-from-home laptop setup would appreciate.
Both the keyboard and mouse support a 2.4GHz wireless connection and are battery-powered (AAA). The keyboard offers full functionality including numeric keypad and shortcut keys, whereas the mouse has a textured grip, and a curved contour that fits in the palm perfectly.
Anker Wireless Charger, Two Pack
Anker's 313 Wireless Charger works with all Qi-enabled smartphones, be it Android or iOS, and provides 10W fast charging in either portrait or landscape mode.
The wireless charger can charge a phone through its case, and since it's a two-pack, it can be a great addition for a student's study and personal setups.
Apple Watch SE
The Apple Watch SE is an affordable entry into Apple's watch ecosystem that can allow the student in your life to stay connected remotely. The Apple Watch SE is a sleek-looking wearable that has almost all of the features that the company's more expensive watches have, with always-on display and blood oxygen level tracking being the only major exceptions. It features fall detection, a swimproof rating, automatic workout-tracking, raise-to-wake, third-party app support and app notifications.
BLACK+DECKER's Single Serve Coffee Maker
A great gift for a student that lives on their own or in a dorm, Black+Decker's single-serve coffee maker is a fast and no-hassle way of getting that first mug of coffee early in the morning before class starts. The compact coffee maker shuts down by itself after brewing, and comes with a 16Oz thermal travel mug that is easy to clean, perfect for someone with an 'on-the-go' lifestyle.
HidrateSpark smart water bottle
Dehydration isn't your friend, though a smart water bottle that can track your water intake might just be.
HidrateSpark's smart water bottle comes with a smart puck device that attaches to the bottom and powers the bottle. It tracks how much water you're drinking with each sip, and the information is reflected in the HidrateSpark mobile app. The app can also give you reminders about water intake and holds about 620 mL.
Laptop Stand
If the student in your life has a 10-15.6-inch laptop that they remotely study on, this ergonomically-designed laptop stand can be a considerate gift for them. It elevates the laptop by roughly six inches with a 15-degree forward-tilt angle, allowing the laptop screen to be positioned at eye level, which in turn helps with maintaining a correct posture.
The stand is made of aluminum and can take 5kg in weight pressure. Additionally, the stand has soft silicone pads on the spot where the laptop makes contact, preventing any scratches on the laptop.
Logitech Brio 4K Webcam
Logitech's Brio 4K webcam will be a nice addition to a student's setup if they're still learning remotely, allowing the student to look their best while presenting. The webcam has auto-light adjustment, and noise cancelling features built-in, alongside three fields of view presets -- 90°, 78° and 65°. The webcam can record 90 frames per second videos, has a privacy shade that can be flipped up or and down to cover or expose the camera and also supports Windows Hello for secure and easy signing in.
Post-it notes
Nothing to see here, just some good ol' 3x3 super sticky post-it notes!
