House of the Dragon premiere crashes Crave

Just as HBO’s House of the Dragon hit Bell’s Crave streaming service at 9pm ET/6pm PT on August 21st, reports emerged that in some cases, the streaming platform won’t launch or stream.

Tweets from several Twitter users highlight various issues tied to the streaming service not launching, the episode not playing and Crave repeatedly crashing. In some instances, the House of the Dragon episode doesn’t appear on the service at all. DownDetector indicates a spike in reports surrounding issues with Crave at roughly 9pm ET.

Read a selection of tweets from frustrated Crave users below:

Crave is not working. pic.twitter.com/a69AmbhYfb — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) August 22, 2022

Hey @CraveCanada get it together!!!

Everyone is tweeting you, and you’re too scared to say a damn word because you know you messed up on the most important night of the year. #Crave #CraveCanada #HouseoftheDragon — Vladdy.G. (@Vladdy_Guerrero) August 22, 2022

@CraveCanada is actually trash.

Why do shows keep working with this streaming service??#HouseofthedragonHBO has been hyped up for months. The day finally comes, and Crave is entirely unusable.

Unreal.#Crave #GameOfThrones #HBO — Northern Nazgul (@Northern_Nazgul) August 22, 2022

Did #crave not plan for this crash? Wtf #HouseoftheDragon — Katie Lynn (@katiestonge_) August 22, 2022

#Crave has always been a problem steamer (quality), now they've succumbed to their limited bandwidth infrastructure and

CRASHED

for #HouseoftheDragon@CraveHelp @CraveCanada https://t.co/CPjS4klsqB — Fior di Battaglia 💪🇺🇦 ще не вмерла Україна (@TarasDemerson) August 22, 2022

nvm there it goes 🙁 — Jim Squires 🔜 #PAXWest (@jimmycanuck) August 22, 2022

I can’t on and I really wanted to watch the new GoT spin-off — Tim (@TimVerhaeghe) August 22, 2022

Is this what you see? pic.twitter.com/ZXgCmMLZPJ — David Alter (@dalter) August 22, 2022

House of Dragons launches and Crave immediately crashes nationwide. Canadian telcos, folks! So glad we keep our incompetent monopolies afloat just because they're 🇨🇦. Oh Canada! — Autumn Corvus 🇺🇦 (@autumncorvus) August 22, 2022

Me trying to login into @CraveCanada to watch House of Dragons finally for the 17th time #Crave #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/SI7JpZgPDP — Jonah Kuzmic (@JonahKuzmic) August 22, 2022

We can’t watch #Crave because they can’t handle a popular show, and hey, didn’t they literally double the price last year? #HouseoftheDragon — Legit Tourist (@LegitTourist) August 22, 2022

It’s unclear how many users are affected or what Crave apps are experiencing issues.

For example, House of the Dragon seems to be playing on Crave’s iOS and Apple TV app (I’m currently watching the episode while writing this story). MobileSyrup has reached out to Bell for comment regarding the outage.

In the United States, the premiere of House of the Dragon also caused difficulties for those trying to watch the TV show through HBO Max.

House of the Dragon is set two hundred years before Game of Thrones and follows the beginning of the end of House Targaryen.

Have you been able to get House of the Dragon to stream through Crave? Let us know in the comments below.

Image credit: HBO