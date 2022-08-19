fbpx
The first season of See is available for free until August 29

This is ahead of season 3 stating on August 26th

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Aug 19, 20226:05 PM EDT
See Season 1

Ahead of the launch of Season 3 of See, Apple TV+ has made the entire first season free until August 29th.

The third and final season of the Jason Momoa-led series hits on August 26th. The eight-episode conclusion will continue weekly until October 14th, 2022.

Alongside Momoa, See stars Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett and Trieste Kelly Dunn.

Apple TV+ is available in Canada for $5.99 a month.

Source: Apple TV+

