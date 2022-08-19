Otter transcription tool’s free users now only get 300 minutes per month

Online transcription tool Otter is making some major changes to its platform for both paying and free users.

The changes to Otter Basic and Otter Pro plans come into effect on September 27th, 2022.

With Otter Basic, which is the free plan, users will no longer be able to access all of their previous recordings and transcriptions, and instead, only have access to the 25 most recent recordings. The older recordings will be archived and live on Otter’s servers, and for you to access them, you’ll have to either delete some of the newer recordings or upgrade to Otter Pro. Otter Basic users are now also limited to 300 minutes of transcription per month, with Playback limited to 1.0x speed.

Otter Basic users now also get access to Otter Assistant, which can automatically join meetings for you on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Google Meet and take notes.

Otter Pro users, on the other hand, get 1,200 minutes of transcription per month, down from 6,000 minutes with 90 minutes per conversation, down from four hours and 10 imports per month, down from ‘unlimited.’

Check out all the changes coming to Otter in the image below, or click here.

Image credit: Otter, Shutterstock

Source: Otter