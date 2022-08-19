Check out Best Buy’s latest Top Deals now

Best Buy Canada’s refreshed Top Deals are live now until Thursday, August 25th, with several headphones, laptops, soundbars, wearables and more on sale.

Check out some notable deals for the sale below:

GoPro HERO9 Black Waterproof 5K Sports: $459.99 (save $70)

HP Pavilion Gaming PC (Intel Core i7-10700F/1TB HDD/256GB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce GTX 1660 Super): $1,299.99 (save $300)

HP DeskJet 2755e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer: $84.99 (save $20)

Acer 27-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (ED273 PBIIPX): $209.99 (save $70)

Sony WH-CH710N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones: $129.99 (save $120)

Jabra Elite 7 Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Titanium Black: $159.99 (save $100)

DJI FPV Quadcopter Drone with Camera & Controller – Dark Grey: $1,269.99 (save $100)

Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch Laptop – Silver (AMD Ryzen R3-3250U/512GB/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $449.99 (save $180)

JBL Xtreme 3 Rugged/Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Blue: $329.99 (save $120)

Google Nest (Wired) Wi-Fi Video Doorbell – Black/White: $209.99 (save $89)

Garmin fenix 6 Pro 47mm Multisport GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $479.99 (save $110)

Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch with Voice Assistant, GPS & 24/7 Heart Rate – Black: $219.99 (save $10)

Google WiFi Router with 2 Points – Snow – 3 Pack: $209.99 (save $70)

Dyson TP7A Cool Air Purifier with HEPA Filter – White/Nickel: $599.99 (save $100)

Samsung HW-Q990B 656-Watt 11.1.4 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer & Up-Firing Rear Speakers: $1,799.99 (save $500)

WD Easystore 12TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive (WDBAMA0120HBK-NESE) – Black: $279.99 (save $70)

SWFT Fleet 500W Electric City Bike with up to 59.9km Battery Life – White: $1,149.99 (save $350)

Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LCD Smart TV (NS-55F301CA22) – Fire TV Edition – 2020: $499.99 (save $50)

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth Item Tracker – Black: $29.99 (save $10)

Samsung 15W Super Fast Wireless Charger: $39.99 (save $40)

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum – Iron/Purple: $599.99 (save $100)

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Wi-Fi Connected Self-Empty Robot Vacuum – Woven Neutral (3550): $549.99 (save $150)

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch with Heart/Stress Management Tools & Voice Assistant – Carbon: $239.99 (save $90)

Garmin vivoactive 4 45mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Silver/Shadow Grey: $299.99 (save $100)

Xbox Wireless Controller (2020) with USB-C Cable – Carbon Black: $59.99 (save $15)

Logitech C922 Pro Stream 1080p HD Webcam: $89.99 (save $10)

Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle with Keyboard, Mouse & Headset: $99.99 (save $50)

Find all products under Best Buy’s Top Deals sale here.

