Motorola’s new Edge (2022) will come to Canada in the ‘coming months’

The Edge (2022) sports a 144Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 1050, and a 50-megapixel rear camera.

By Jonathan Lamont @Jon_Lamont
Aug 18, 20229:00 AM EDT
Motorola unveiled its latest flagship, the Motorola Edge (2022), on August 18th. The successor to last year’s Edge (2021) looks to continue building on the brand with new features, but Canadians won’t be able to get their hands on one for “months.”

Yup, like last year, Motorola would only vaguely promise that the phone would eventually come to Canada, but didn’t offer up any dates or other information. For U.S. residents, the Edge (2022) will be available starting today starting at $498 USD (about $642 CAD).

Motorola Edge (2022)

Motorola Edge (2021)

Motorola Edge+

Display

6.6-inch FHD OLED 10-bit 144Hz display

6.8-inch Full HD+ LCD display, 144Hz refresh, up to 576Hz touch latency

6.7-inch FHD+ OLED Endless Edge display, 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 1050

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

RAM

6GB/8GB

6 or 8GB

12GB DDR5

Storage

128GB/256GB

128 or 256GB

256GB UFS3.0 with Turbo Write

Dimensions (in.)

160.86 x 74.24 x 8.24mm

168 x 76 x 8.85mm

161.1 x 71.4 x 9.6mm

Weight

170g

200g

203g

Rear Facing Camera

50-megapixel f/1.8 'Ultra Pixel' with OIS | 13-megapixel f/1.5 120-degree ultra-wide | 2-megapixel depth sensor

108-megapixel main with Ultra Pixel Tech, f/1.9 aperture | 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle | 2-megapixel depth

108-megapixel f/1.8 Quad Pixel with OIS | 16-megapixel f/2.2 Ultra-wide angle and Macro Vision | 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto 3x optical zoom and OIS | time of flight sensor

Front Facing Camera

32-megapixel f/2.45 with 'Quad Pixel' technology

32-megapixel with Quad Pixel Tech

25-megapixel f/2.0 Quad Pixel

OS

Android 12

Android 11

Android 10

Battery

5,000mAh

5,000mAh

5,000mAh

Network Connectivity

5G (mmWave and Sub-6), 4G LTE, 3G, 2G

5G (Sub-6 and mmWave), 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

5G: mmWave and Sub-6 | LTE/UMTS/HSPA+/GSM/EDGE/CDMA

Sensors

Proximity, Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Sar sensor, Magnetometer (compass)

Proximity, Ambient light, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer (compass), barometer

In-display fingerprint reader, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, ambient light, sensor hub, barometer

SIM Type

Nano SIM or eSIM

Single nano SIM

Nano SIM

Launch Date

August 19, 2022

September 2, 2021

April 22, 2020

Misc

Colours: Mineral Gray

Colours: Nebula Blue

Colours: Smoky Sangria, Thunder Grey

The Motorola Edge (2022) sports a 6.6-inch OLED 10-bit display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Motorola says the screen supports HDR10+ with 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour space. Moreover, the phone sports Dolby Atmos technology and two stereo speakers to deliver full, multi-dimensional sound.

A 5,000mAh battery powers the Edge (2022), alongside a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor with support for both mmWave and Sub-6 5G and Wi-Fi 6E. Motorola says the phone can get up to two days of battery life, although I’ll believe that when I see it. When you do need to top up the battery, the Edge (2022) supports ‘TurboPower 30’ 30W fast charging and wireless charging. Finally, the phone offers 128GB or 256GB of storage and either 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

When it comes to the camera, the Edge (2022) boasts impressive specs, at least on paper. The main rear camera is a 50-megapixel shooter with optical image stabilization. There’s also a 13-megapixel ultra-wide, a two-megapixel depth sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

To wrap things up, Motorola promised three years of updates and four years of security patches for the Edge (2022). However, the phone will launch on Android 12, so the Android 13 update will take one of the three major software updates. Still, it sounds like better software support than Motorola has offered for some of its other phones.

Images credit: Motorola

