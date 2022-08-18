Several Canadian retailers have Nintendo Switch games up to 30 percent off

Multiple Canadian retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy and The Source, have several Nintendo Switch titles more than 30 percent off.
Check out some of the titles on sale below:
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Switch): $54.99 (save $25) — Buy at Best Buy, Amazon or The Source
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch): $54.99 (save $25) — Buy at Best Buy, Amazon or The Source
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Switch): $54.99 (save $25) — Buy at Best Buy, Amazon or The Source
- Mario Golf: Super Rush (Switch): $54.99 (save $25) — Buy at Best Buy, Amazon or The Source
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch): $54.99 (save $25) — Buy at Best Buy, Amazon or The Source
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Switch): $54.99 (save $25) — Buy at Best Buy, Amazon or The Source
- Super Mario Party (Switch): $54.99 (save $25) — Buy at Best Buy, Amazon or The Source
Find other Switch titles on sale at Amazon here.
Find other Switch titles on sale at The Source here.
Find other Switch titles on sale at Best Buy here.
Image credit: Best Buy