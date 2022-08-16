Four Google Pixel 7 models pass through FCC certification

Google’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have passed through the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) with four individual listings.

The regulator’s documents show four model numbers: ‘GP4BC,’ ‘GVU6C,’ ‘GE2AE’ and ‘GQML3.’ The first two models support Sub-6 5G, which includes 5G running on the 3,500MHz spectrum Canadian carriers are currently rolling out. The other two devices offer mmWave connectivity.

Canadians will likely get the Sub-6 models, while the U.S. will get the mmWave version of the smartphone.

The GP4BC and GE2AE also sport ultrawideband. Currently, the Pixel 6 Pro is the only Google phone with the functionality, so it’s likely these two model numbers belong to the Pixel 7 Pro.

All four devices will also feature Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, NFC and wireless charging.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are expected to sport Google’s Tensor 2 chipset and will launch sometime this fall.

Image credit: Google

Source: GSMArena, FCC