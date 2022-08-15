Telus investing millions in Surrey, Richmond, and Vancouver B.C. this year

Telus is investing $33 million in Surrey, British Columbia, this year.

The move is part of the Vancouver-based telecom giant’s plan to invest $17.5 billion across the province through 2026.

The investment includes $13 million in New Westminster, $4 million in Richmond, $105 million in Vancouver and $40 million in Burnaby.

The $17.5 billion will deliver 5G access to remote communities across the province, connect homes to Telus’ Pure Fibre network, and create 5,500 jobs.

“These investments are critical to providing Canadians with access to superior technology that connects customers to the people, resources and information that make their lives better,” the company said in a press release.

The company previously announced funding for Prince George, Whistler and Squamish.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Telus