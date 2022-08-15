Select Anker accessories are up to 47 percent off today

If you’re looking for some charging accessories, cables, or headphones, then check out these deals from Amazon Canada on Anker products. The savings are up to 47 percent today.
Below are all of the offers:
- USB C Charger, Anker 2-Pack 20W Fast Charger for $27.99 (save 20%)
- Anker USB-C to Lightning Audio Adapter for $31.99 (save 20%)
- Anker PowerConf H500 for $99.99 (save 29%)
- Anker Magnetic Desktop Charging Station for $103.99 (save 23%)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $89.99 (save 47%)
- Anker Powerline II Lightning Cable (10ft) for $18.99 (save 21%)
- Anker Charging Dock for Oculus Quest 2 for $103.99 (save 20%)
- Soundcore by Anker Life P2i True Wireless Earbuds for $34.99 (save 30%)
- Anker USB C Charger 40W for $39.99 (save 20%)
- Anker USB C Hub Adapter for $63.99 (save 20%)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $89.99 (save 46%)
- Anker Magnetic Wireless Charger with 5 ft Built-in USB-C Cable for $18.39 (save 20%)
- Anker USB C to Lightning Cable [3ft MFi Certified] for $15.19 (save 20%)
- Anker Wireless Chargers Bundle, PowerWave Pad & Stand 10W for $30.39 (save 20%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada