Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Aug. 8-14]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

A League of Their Own [Amazon Original]

In 1943, a group of women set out to form their own professional baseball team.

Inspired by Penny Marshall’s 1992 film of the same name (which was itself based on a true story), A League of Their Own was created by Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle) and Abbi Jacobson (Broad City) and stars Jacobson, Chanté Adams (Roxanne Roxanne), D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Famalam) and Vancouver’s Kelly McCormack (Killjoys). Toronto’s Patrick J. Adams (Suits) also has a recurring role.

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: August 12th, 2022

Genre: Sports, comedy-drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (46 to 60 minutes each)

Stream A League of Their Own here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $79/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Apple TV+

Five Days at Memorial [Apple Original]

A New Orleans hospital deals with a major crisis after Hurricane Katrina ravages the city.

Based on Sheri Fink’s 2013 non-fiction book of the same name, Five Days at Memorial was adapted by John Ridley (12 Years a Slave) and Carlton Cuse (Lost) and stars Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel), Cherry Jones (24), Cornelius Smith Jr. (Scandal) and Robert Pine (CHiPs).

It’s worth noting that the Five Days at Memorial was filmed in both Ontario and Louisiana.

Apple TV+ Canada release date: August 12th, 2022 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Medical drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (39 to 47 minutes each)

Stream Five Days at Memorial here.

Lucy’s School [Apple Original]

In Vancouver-based WildBrain’s latest Peanuts special for Apple TV+, Lucy starts up her own school for the gang, only to discover that teaching is harder than it sounds.

Apple TV+ Canada release date: August 12th, 2022

Genre: Animated, family

Runtime: 38 minutes

Stream Lucy’s School here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month.

Crave

After Yang

Jake’s search to find a way to repair his daughter’s beloved android companion leads him to begin reconnecting with his family.

After Yang was written and directed by Kogonada (Columbus) and stars Colin Farrell (The Lobster), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Justin H. Min (The Umbrella Academy), Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja (iCarly) and Haley Lu Richardson (The Edge of Seventeen).

Original theatrical release date: March 4th, 2022

Crave release date: August 12th, 2022

Genre: Sci-fi, drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes

Stream After Yang here.

Belfast

A young boy and his working-class family deal with the tumultuous times of late 1960s Northern Ireland.

Belfast was inspired by writer-director Kenneth Branagh’s (Macbeth) own childhood and stars Caitríona Balfe (Outlander), Jamie Dornan (The Fall), Judi Dench (Shakespeare in Love), Ciarán Hinds (There Will Be Blood) and newcomer Jude Hill.

Original theatrical release date: November 12th, 2021

Crave release date: August 12th, 2022

Genre: Coming-of-age drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes

Stream Belfast here.

The Princess

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, director Ed Perkins (Tell Me Who I Am) unpacks the impact she has had ever since.

Crave release date: August 13th, 2022 at 8pm ET

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes

Stream The Princess here.

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race (Season 2)

Three Drag Race fan-favourites — Toronto’s Brooke Lynn Hytes with Jujubee and Monét X Change — give different A-listers makeovers before they battle it out in classic Drag Race fashion.

Crave release date: August 12th, 2022

Genre: Reality

Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes

Stream RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

I Am Groot [Disney+ Original]

A series of shorts following Baby Groot between the events of Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

I Am Groot was created by Kirsten Lepore (Adventure Time) and once again features Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper as Groot and Rocket Raccoon, respectively.

Disney+ Canada release date: August 10th, 2022

Genre: Animated short

Runtime: Five shorts (five to six minutes each)

It’s worth noting that for some reason, all five shorts are listed individually on Disney+, rather than together.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

Day Shift [Netflix Original]

A blue-collar dad secretly hunts vampires to provide for his family.

Day Shift was directed by J.J. Perry (Bullet to the Head) and stars Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained), Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist), rapper Snoop Dogg and Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society).

Netflix Canada release date: August 12th, 2022

Genre: Action-comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 53 minutes

Stream Day Shift here.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Book 3) [Netflix Original]

Mirana, Davion, Luna and their allies join Invoker and Terrorblade’s fight for control of the universe.

Based on Valve’s DOTA 2 video game, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood was developed by Ashley Miller (Fringe) and features the voices of Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel’s Spider-Man), Josh Keaton (The Spectacular Spider-Man), Lara Pulver (Sherlock), Tony Todd (Candyman) and Troy Baker (The Last of Us).

Netflix Canada release date: August 11th, 2022

Genre: Animated, fantasy

Runtime: Eight episodes (25 to 28 minutes each)

Stream DOTA: Dragon’s Blood here.

I Just Killed My Dad [Netflix Original]

In 2019, then-17-year-old Anthony Templet quickly admitted to shooting and killing his father, but his motive has since proven to be much more complex.

Netflix Canada release date: August 9th, 2022

Genre: True crime documentary

Runtime: Three episodes (37 to 46 minutes each)

Stream I Just Killed My Dad here.

Locke & Key (Season 3) [Netflix Original]

In this third and final season, the Locke family uncovers more magic and faces a demonic new foe.

Locke & Key is based on Joe Hill’s graphic novel of the same name and stars Darby Stanchfield (Scanda), Toronto’s Connor Jessup (Falling Skies), Emilia Jones (CODA) and Jackson Robert Scott (It).

It’s worth noting that Locke & Key was filmed in Toronto.

Netflix Canada release date: August 10th, 2022

Genre: Fantasy, horror

Runtime: Eight episodes (34 to 47 minutes each)

Stream Locke & Key here.

Never Have I Ever (Season 3) [Netflix Original]

Devi is finally dating her dream guy, but she soon realizes that relationships — and all of the drama that can come from them — are a lot to handle.

Never Have I Ever was created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher (The Mindy Project) and stars Mississauga, Ontario’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (returning in her breakout role), Jaren Lewison (Tag), Darren Barnett (American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules), Poorna Jagannathan (The Night Of), Ramona Young (Legends of Tomorrow) and Lee Rodriguez (Grown-ish).

It’s worth noting that the series has been renewed for a fourth and final season.

Netflix Canada release date: August 12th, 2022

Genre: Coming-of-age, comedy-drama

Runtime: Ten episodes (25 to 32 minutes each)

Stream Never Have I Ever here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

What are you planning on watching this week? Let us know in the comments.

For more suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column.

Image credit: Netflix