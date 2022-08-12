Virgin Plus starts selling ‘gently used’ and ‘like new’ refurbished devices

Bell’s flanker brand Virgin Plus has announced that it’s started selling “pre-loved” refurbished like-new smartphones that have gone through vigorous 10-point inspections.

According to the publication, these refurbished devices are only available online and are available in “like-new” and “gently used” conditions. Line new devices are reported to feel like new and have been minimally used, while gently used devices might have light scratches or minor bumps.

At the moment, Virgin Plus has listed only five “pre-loved” devices.

Check them out below:

iPhone 11 64GB (gently used): $594 outright or $10.09/mo for 24 months.

iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB (gently used): $1,060 outright or $33.34/mo for 24 months with $21 downpayment

iPhone 12 Mini 64GB (gently used): $699 outright or $11.75/mo for 24 months

iPhone 12 Mini 64GB (like new): $699 outright or $14.75/mo for 24 months

iPhone 12 64GB (gently used): $830 outright or $19.92/mo for 24 months

iPhone 12 64GB (like new): $830 outright or $22.92/mo for 24 months

iPhone 12 128GB (gently used): $890 outright or $19.93/mo for 24 months

iPhone 12 128GB (like new): $890 outright or $22.93/mo for 24 months

iPhone 13 128GB (gently used): $988 outright or $26.50/mo for 24 months

iPhone 13 128GB (like new): $988 outright or $29.50/mo for 24 months

iPhone 13 256GB (like new): $1,146 outright or $33.34/mo for 24 months with $66 downpayment

Learn more about Virgin Plus’ refurbished offerings here.

