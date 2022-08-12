Nova Scotia to expand its satellite internet rebate program to 5,900 homes and businesses

The provincial government in Nova Scotia is expanding the province’s satellite internet rebate program to help residents in areas with poor connectivity get access to a satellite internet network.

Originally, the rebate program was meant to assist 3,700 residents and businesses, though the number has now been increased by 2,200 to 5,900, as stated in the provincial government’s news release.

“Our government committed to extending internet access to every household in Nova Scotia and closing the connection gaps,” said Economic Development Minister Susan Corkum-Greek in the news release. “This expansion is about levelling the playing field so that Nova Scotians who are the furthest out from gaining access to internet can get connected more quickly.”

The program covers the one-time cost of satellite internet for eligible homes and businesses, primarily in Pictou County, where high-speed internet access is not expected until “at least” 2024.

Nova Scotians can confirm their eligibility by clicking here and entering their home or business address. If eligible, residents are good to purchase satellite internet service equipment, and submit a rebate application online or by mail.

“Qualified satellite service providers for the program must meet or exceed the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Committee minimum speed targets of 50 Mbps download / 10 Mbps upload,” reads the news release. At the moment, only Starlink meets the targets.

In Canada, Starlink charges a one-time hardware cost of $759 and $140/month for the internet service.

Learn more about the rebate program here.

Image credit: Shutterstock