The Boys used Brantford, Ontario as stand-in for key Russia scene

Amazon’s Prime Video has revealed behind-the-scenes details on several Ontario filming locations in The Boys.

In a Twitter thread, the official Prime Video Canada account broke some of these down, including the particularly amusing tidbit that a key Season 3 scene set in Russia involved Brantford, Ontario. The scene in question follows The Boys as they break into a Russian facility, and the exterior for this location was actually a courthouse near Brantford’s City Hall.

In #TheBoys Season 3, the crew heads to Russia to follow a lead on Soldier Boy. This external shot of the facility is actually a courthouse located near City Hall in Brantford, Ontario. pic.twitter.com/dM11LYljH8 — Prime Video Canada 🇨🇦 (@PrimeVideoCA) August 11, 2022

Given that the show primarily films in Toronto, it’s fun to see a smaller city in Southwestern Ontario also factor into the production.

Another highlight of the Twitter thread is the fact that part of The Boys‘ Season 2 premiere — in which The Deep (Chase Crawford) causes a stir at a water park — was shot at Brampton’s Wet ‘n Wild park.

In the Season 2 premiere of #TheBoys, we find The Deep – after getting kicked out of The Seven – causing a ruckus at a water park. That’s the Wet ‘n’ Wild Toronto park located in Brampton, Ontario. pic.twitter.com/5vdQB9BhLs — Prime Video Canada 🇨🇦 (@PrimeVideoCA) August 11, 2022

Other locations that Prime Video Canada spotlighted are a little more obvious, like Homelander (Antony Starr) and Stormfront (Aya Cash) holding a press conference in front of Toronto’s Roy Thomson Hall.

Did you catch this one? The historic Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto serves as the setting for Vought Tower in #TheBoys. You can also see the venue’s beautiful interior used as the lobby for Vought’s headquarters in the series. pic.twitter.com/a02ZtzJf5x — Prime Video Canada 🇨🇦 (@PrimeVideoCA) August 11, 2022

The Boys is one of Prime Video’s most popular TV series, which makes it especially notable that it’s shot in Ontario. On top of that, the superhero series is executive produced by Vancouver’s Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and co-stars Mississauga, Ontario’s Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir.

The first three seasons of The Boys are currently streaming on Prime Video, with the fourth season expected to begin filming in a few weeks. Who knows where in Ontario Season 4 might shoot?

Image credit: Prime Video