Motorola unveils Razr 2022, won’t confirm Canadian availability

Motorola officially unveiled its new Razr 2022 foldable at an event in China. The revamped Razr seems like it could go toe-to-toe with Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip, depending on availability.

Let’s get the elephant out of the room first: when I asked Motorola about the possibility of the Razr 2022 coming to Canada, a spokesperson said they could only confirm the launch in China. Going by Motorola’s track record at bringing the Razr line to Canada, I wouldn’t hold my breath, but it could happen.

Regardless, here’s a quick look at what the Razr 2022 has on offer. It sports a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 144Hz 6.7-inch Full HD+ display. Those specs alone may turn some heads, given the previous Razr models ran mid-range Snapdragon chips and had middling displays. The 144Hz screen would mean the Razr 2022 has the highest refresh rate panel in a foldable, with Samsung’s offerings capping out at 120Hz.

The Razr 2022 also sports a 2.7-inch P-OLED display on the front alongside a dual-camera set-up. There’s also a hole-punch selfie camera on the inner screen. Moreover, Motorola dropped the chin from the device and says it upgraded the Razr’s hinge to be more durable.

Other specs include up to 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, Android 12 sporting Motorola’s UI over top (and unfortunately, no word on Android 13 support), plus a 3,500mAh battery and support for 33W fast charging.

The cameras include a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide that can also work as a macro camera. The hole-punch selfie camera has a 32-megapixel resolution.

Overall, the Razr 2022 looks like a pretty significant improvement over previous takes on the Razr foldable. With a much more competitive offering, it’d be great to see Motorola make the Razr 2022 available in Canada to give foldable fans an alternative to Samsung’s Z Flip and Fold devices.

The Razr 2022 starts at 6,000 Yuan (about $1,133 CAD), which means a Canadian Razr 2022 could be slightly cheaper than the Z Flip 4.

Images credit: Motorola

Source: Android Police