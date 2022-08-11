Bell offering bring-it-back iPhone 13 Pro for $5/mo for 24 months to some customers

Some Bell customers are reporting seeing a solid ‘bring-it-back’ promotion on the iPhone 13 Pro.

According to RedFlagDeals user Jetz03, Bell is currently offering the iPhone 13 Pro for $5/mo for 24 months.

$5/mo for 24 months comes out to $120 over the course of two years, which is a great deal; however, you’ll have to return the phone after the period.

While I wasn’t able to find the deal on Bell’s website, Jetz03‘s screenshot indicates that you’ll be able to keep the phone by paying $438.50 after two years.

While the deal sounds too good to be true, Bell will surely squeeze out a few extra bucks from you depending on which plan it is offering with the device. Regardless, it’s still better than purchasing the device outright.

Check the Bell website and app to see if the deal is available to you.

Image credit: RedFlagDeals user Jetz03

Source: RedFlagDeals user Jetz03