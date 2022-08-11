Amazon’s ‘Summer Sale’ on select PlayStation games gives discounts up to 70 percent off

Amazon Canada’s ‘Summer Sale’ on select Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games is on now until August 18th. There are select titles with massive discounts, upwards of 70 percent off.
Check them all out below:
- Death Stranding Director’S Cut – Playstation 5 for $49.99 (save 23%)
- Demon’s Souls – PlayStation 5 for $49.99 (save 44%)
- Destruction AllStars – PlayStation 5 for $19.99 (save 20%)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut – PlayStation 5 for $64.99 (save 28%)
- Gran Turismo 7 Launch Edition – PS5 for $64.99 (save $28%)
- The Nioh Collection – PlayStation 5 for $49.99 (save 44%)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PlayStation 5 for $49.99 (save 44%)
- Returnal – PlayStation 5 for $64.99 (save 28%)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – PlayStation 5 for $39.96 (save 50%)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection – PlayStation 5 for $39.99 (save $38%)
- Days Gone – PlayStation 4 for $29.99 (save 40%)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut – PlayStation 4 for $49.99 (save 38%)
- Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition – PlayStation 4 for $49.96 (save 38%)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – PlayStation 4 for $39.96 (save 38%)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds – Playstation 4 for $14.96 (save 25%)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – PlayStation 4 for $39.99 (save 50%)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year – PlayStation 4 for $29.99 (save 40%)
- PlayStation PSVR Marvel’s Iron Man – PlayStation 4 for $14.99 (save 70%)
