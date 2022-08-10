fbpx
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a slightly bigger battery than the Flip 3

The Flip 4 refines the Flip 3 in some key areas

Aug 10, 20229:00 AM EDT
Samsung has announced a new slate of foldable products, including a new Galaxy Z Flip phone.

The Z Flip 4 looks very similar to last year’s Z Flip 3, but it features Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which should give it a nice boost in both power and battery efficiency.

Samsung has also upped the battery this year from 3,300 mAh to 3,700 mAh, so theoretically, the Flip 4 should last longer than last year’s Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Display

Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080) | Cover Screen: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Display (260 x 512)

6.7-inch Foldable FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2,640 x 1,080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate | Cover display 1.9-inch Super AMOLED 260 x 512 pixels

Processor

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Snapdragon 888

RAM

8GB of RAM

8GB of RAM

Storage

128GB, 256GB and 512GB of storage

128GB/256GB of storage

Dimensions (in.)

Unfolded: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm | Folded: 84.9 x 71.9 x 17.1mm (Hinge) - 15.9mm (Sagging)

Unfolded: 166 x 72.2 x 6.9mm | Folded: 86.4 x 72.2 x 17.1 mm

Weight

187g

183g

Rear Facing Camera

12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide)

12-megapixel (f/1.8) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2)

Front Facing Camera

10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide)

10-megapixel (f/2.4)

OS

Android 12

Android 11

Battery

3,700mAh

3,300mAh

Network Connectivity

LTE/5G

LTE/ 5G

Sensors

Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor

Fingerprint sensor (side mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity sensor, compass, barometer

SIM Type

Nano-SIM

Nano SIM

Launch Date

August 10, 2022

August 11, 2021

Misc

Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue and Bespoke customizations

Colours: Cream, Green, Lavendar, Phantom Black, Gray (Samsung.com Exclusive), White (Samsung.com Exclusive), Pink (Samsung.com Exclusive)

Regarding cameras, there are two 12-megapixel shooters on the outside and a single 10-megapixel camera on the inside of the foldable. This is the same camera setup as last year’s Z Flip 3.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is being sold via the carriers and Samsung in Canada in ‘Bora Purple,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Pink Gold’ and ‘Graphite’ colourways. Pricing starts at $1,259 for the 128GB model and 512GB option costs $1,499.

You can order a ‘Bespoke Edition’ Flip 3 directly from Samsung.com, allowing you to customize the colours of the Flip 4. Samsung says it offers over 75 different colour combinations with ‘Yellow,’ ‘White,’ ‘Navy,’ ‘Khaki’ and ‘Red on the front and back, plus ‘Silver,’ ‘Black’ and ‘Gold’ frame options.

Notably, the Flip 4 can fast charge at 25-watts, but you’ll need to get a separate charger since there isn’t one included in the box.

You can read more about the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in my hands-on with the smartphone.

