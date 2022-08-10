Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a slightly bigger battery than the Flip 3

Samsung has announced a new slate of foldable products, including a new Galaxy Z Flip phone.
The Z Flip 4 looks very similar to last year’s Z Flip 3, but it features Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which should give it a nice boost in both power and battery efficiency.
Samsung has also upped the battery this year from 3,300 mAh to 3,700 mAh, so theoretically, the Flip 4 should last longer than last year’s Flip 3.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Display
Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080) | Cover Screen: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Display (260 x 512)
6.7-inch Foldable FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2,640 x 1,080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate | Cover display 1.9-inch Super AMOLED 260 x 512 pixels
Processor
Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Snapdragon 888
RAM
8GB of RAM
8GB of RAM
Storage
128GB, 256GB and 512GB of storage
128GB/256GB of storage
Dimensions (in.)
Unfolded: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm | Folded: 84.9 x 71.9 x 17.1mm (Hinge) - 15.9mm (Sagging)
Unfolded: 166 x 72.2 x 6.9mm | Folded: 86.4 x 72.2 x 17.1 mm
Weight
187g
183g
Rear Facing Camera
12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide)
12-megapixel (f/1.8) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2)
Front Facing Camera
10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide)
10-megapixel (f/2.4)
OS
Android 12
Android 11
Battery
3,700mAh
3,300mAh
Network Connectivity
LTE/5G
LTE/ 5G
Sensors
Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor
Fingerprint sensor (side mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity sensor, compass, barometer
SIM Type
Nano-SIM
Nano SIM
Launch Date
August 10, 2022
August 11, 2021
Misc
Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue and Bespoke customizations
Colours: Cream, Green, Lavendar, Phantom Black, Gray (Samsung.com Exclusive), White (Samsung.com Exclusive), Pink (Samsung.com Exclusive)
Display
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080) | Cover Screen: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Display (260 x 512)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
6.7-inch Foldable FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2,640 x 1,080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate | Cover display 1.9-inch Super AMOLED 260 x 512 pixels
Processor
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Snapdragon 888
RAM
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
8GB of RAM
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
8GB of RAM
Storage
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
128GB, 256GB and 512GB of storage
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
128GB/256GB of storage
Dimensions (in.)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Unfolded: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm | Folded: 84.9 x 71.9 x 17.1mm (Hinge) - 15.9mm (Sagging)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Unfolded: 166 x 72.2 x 6.9mm | Folded: 86.4 x 72.2 x 17.1 mm
Weight
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
187g
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
183g
Rear Facing Camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
12-megapixel (f/1.8) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2)
Front Facing Camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
10-megapixel (f/2.4)
OS
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Android 12
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Android 11
Battery
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
3,700mAh
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
3,300mAh
Network Connectivity
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
LTE/5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
LTE/ 5G
Sensors
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Fingerprint sensor (side mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity sensor, compass, barometer
SIM Type
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Nano-SIM
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Nano SIM
Launch Date
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
August 10, 2022
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
August 11, 2021
Misc
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue and Bespoke customizations
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Colours: Cream, Green, Lavendar, Phantom Black, Gray (Samsung.com Exclusive), White (Samsung.com Exclusive), Pink (Samsung.com Exclusive)
Regarding cameras, there are two 12-megapixel shooters on the outside and a single 10-megapixel camera on the inside of the foldable. This is the same camera setup as last year’s Z Flip 3.
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is being sold via the carriers and Samsung in Canada in ‘Bora Purple,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Pink Gold’ and ‘Graphite’ colourways. Pricing starts at $1,259 for the 128GB model and 512GB option costs $1,499.
You can order a ‘Bespoke Edition’ Flip 3 directly from Samsung.com, allowing you to customize the colours of the Flip 4. Samsung says it offers over 75 different colour combinations with ‘Yellow,’ ‘White,’ ‘Navy,’ ‘Khaki’ and ‘Red on the front and back, plus ‘Silver,’ ‘Black’ and ‘Gold’ frame options.
Notably, the Flip 4 can fast charge at 25-watts, but you’ll need to get a separate charger since there isn’t one included in the box.
You can read more about the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in my hands-on with the smartphone.