Samsung officially reveals the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 50-megapixel primary shooter

During Samsung’s foldable-focused Unpacked event, the tech giant finally revealed its next-generation Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable smartphone, confirming several reports and leaks that have been swirling for the last few months surrounding the device.
This year’s Fold refresh — which still features the ‘Z’ moniker — is essentially the same as the Fold 3, with most of the device’s key upgrades being internal hardware related. This includes its foldable 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 6.2-inch HD+ secondary screen with a 120Hz screen.
Size-wise, the Fold 4’s hinge mechanism feels slightly thinner than its predecessor’s, resulting in the smartphone being overall slightly thinner when folded at 15.8mm vs 16mm with the Fold 3.
As expected, the S Pen support returns, though the foldable still doesn’t feature a built-in Note-like storage slot, and the stylus doesn’t come with the device. Similar to last year’s Fold 3, the S Pen is sold separately alongside Samsung’s case that offers built-in S Pen storage.
On the rear, the Z Fold 4’s triple-rear camera array is laid out vertically like its predecessor’s. However, there are shooter upgrades under the hood. The primary sensor now comes in at 50-megapixels f/1.8, with the ultra-wide hitting 12-megapixels f/2.2 and the telephoto (3x optical zoom) coming in at 10-megapixels f/2.4.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Display
Main Screen: 7.6 inches 120Hz AMOLED 2x, Infinity Flex Display (2176 x 1812) | Cover Screen: 6.2 inches 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (2316 x 904)
7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex, 2,208 x 1,768 pixels + 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2,268 x 832 pixels - 120Hz
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus
Snapdragon 888
RAM
12GB of RAM
12GB of RAM
Storage
256GB, 512GB and 1TB of storage
256GB/512GB of storage
Dimensions (in.)
Folded: 67.1 x 155.1 x 15.8mm(Hinge) ~ 14.2mm(Sagging) | Unfolded: 130.1 x 155.1 x 6.3mm
Unfolded: 158.2 x 128.2 x 6.4 mm | Folded: 158.2. x 67.1 x 16 mm
Weight
263g
271g
Rear Facing Camera
12MP Ultra Wide Camera F2.2, 50MP Wide-angle Camera F1.8, 10MP Telephoto Camera F2.4 | Cover camera: 10MP Selfie Camera F2.2
12-megapixel (Ultra wide, f/2.2) + 12-megapixel (wide, f/1.8) + 12-megapixel (telephoto, f/2.4)
Front Facing Camera
4MP Under Display Camera F1.8
10-megapixel (f/2.2) + 4-megapixel (f/1.8)
OS
Android 12
Android 11
Battery
4,400 mAh
4,400mAh
Network Connectivity
LTE/5G
LTE/ 5G
Sensors
Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor
Fingerprint sensor (side mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity sensor, compass, barometer
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Nano SIM
Launch Date
August 10, 2022
August 11, 2021
Misc
Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige [Samsung.com Exclusive] Burgundy
Colours: Phantom Black, Phantom Green, Phantom Silver
The under-display inner camera is identical to last year at 4-megapixels f/2.8 and blends in slightly better with the smartphone’s display. Finally, the cover camera is still 10-megapixels f/2.2.
The other notable under-the-hood upgrade beyond improved camera performance is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Battery size remains the same at 4,400mAh., alongside 12Gb of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage.
In Canada, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts at $2,269 for the 256GB version and is available in ‘Gray Green,’ ‘Moon Beige’ and ‘Phantom Black.’ The 512GB model starts at $2,429.
The Z Fold 4 will be available to pre-order on August 10th and releases on August 26th. For more on Samsung’s Unpacked, check out my hands-on with the Fold 4 and Brad Bennett’s Galaxy Flip 4 impressions or pre-order the device on Samsung’s website.
