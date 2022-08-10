Samsung unveils new Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro at Unpacked

At its recent Unpacked event, Samsung announced the new and refreshed Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, the successors of the 2021-released Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic.

Both the new watches are a spectacle, with the Watch 5 rocking an armour aluminum case with a sport band and the Watch 5 Pro sporting a titanium case with a D-Buckle sport band. The watches run on Google’s latest wearOS 3.5 with Samsung’s One UI Watch 4.5 and are powered by the Exynos W920 Dual-Core 1.18GHz processor.

Other internals include 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 5 comes in 44mm and 40mm size variants, with a 1.4-inch Sapphire Crystal Super AMOLED display for the former and a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display for the latter. The Pro counterpart comes in a 45mm variant and a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED panel. Both watches feature full-colour always-on displays and the same circular screen design as their predecessors.

However, this time around, Samsung decided to omit the popular rotating bezel.

The Watch 5 40mm has a 284mAh battery, and the 44mm model has a 410mAh battery, whereas the pro model sports a larger 590mAh battery. Both the Pro and regular Watch 5 models are available in both Bluetooth and LTE network configurations, with support for staple features like heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, ECG, fall detection, blood pressure monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, several sports modes and more.



Further, both the Pro and regular models are IP68 rated for dust and water resistance, alongside salt, shock and radiation protection.

The Galaxy Watch 5 40mm is available in ‘Graphite,’ ‘Pink Gold’ and ‘Silver,’ whereas the 44mm version is available in ‘Graphite,’ ‘Sapphire’ and ‘Silver’ colourways. On the other hand, the Watch 5’s Pro counterpart is available in ‘Black Titanium’ and ‘Gray Titanium’ colourways.

Both watches are available for pre-order now and for purchase starting August 26th, 2022. During Samsung’s latest Unpacked event, the tech giant also revealed its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

