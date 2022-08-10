Here are the games hitting PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in August 2022

PlayStation has revealed the new games that will be available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members in August.

As previously confirmed, this includes a trio of Yakuza games (ahead of the rest of the series coming to PS Plus later this year), as well as a handful of other titles like Dead by Daylight from Montreal-based Behaviour Interactive.

See below for the full list of games that are coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium on August 16th:

Bugsnax

Dead by Daylight

Everspace

Metro Exodus

Monopoly Madness

Monopoly Plus

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Trials of Mana

UNO

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

It’s important to note that these games are only offered through PS Plus to those subscribed to the service’s higher Extra and Premium tiers, which start at $17.99 CAD/month and $21.99/month, respectively. If you’re a PS Plus Essential member, click here to find this month’s free games.

Image credit: Sega

Source: PlayStation