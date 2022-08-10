Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Canada

Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy Z Flip 4 at its August 2022 Unpacked event. The smartphone features a bunch of new features alongside a minor design upgrade.

For Canadians looking to pick up a Z Flip 4, here’s where you can get one and how much it’ll cost:

Samsung

Pre-ordering or buying the Galaxy Z Flip 4 from Samsung will be one of the easiest ways to get your hands on the smartphone. The Flip 4 starts at $1,259 in Canada and comes in ‘Bora Purple,’ ‘Pink Gold,’ ‘Blue’ and ‘Graphite.’ The Z Flip 4 will be available starting August 26th.

Until then, customers will be able to pre-order the new foldable instead. Samsung offers a few pre-order bonuses, including:

Get twice the storage for the same price.

Bonus one year of Samsung Care+

50 percent off Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Galaxy Watch 5 series

Get a bonus clear slim cover ($39.99 value, only for Bespoke version)

Get up to 600 Air Miles Bonus Miles.

You can learn more or pre-order the device on Samsung’s website.

Retailers

The following retail locations have the Galaxy Z Flip 4 available to pre-order in Canada:

Carriers

Telus – Available for pre-order starting at $0 down, $24.58/mo financing with the double memory offer.

Koodo – Available for pre-order with the double memory offer, costs $468 upfront plus $792 on the Tab ($33/mo Tab cost).

Freedom – Available for pre-order starting at $0 upfront with a $50/mo Tab on a $65/mo phone plan (lower Tab with TradeUp).

Rogers – Starts at $0 down, $24.59/mo financing with Upfront Edge and bill credit (regular $41.05/mo).

Fido – Starts at $460 down, $33.34/mo financing with bill credit (regular $49.80/mo).

SaskTel – Starts at $0 down, $31.67/mo with ‘Plus Pricing’ on a two-year term, pre-order perks include $350 trade-in bonus and free storage upgrade.

Eastlink – $0 down, $53/mo easyTab, pre-order perks include free storage upgrade, $300 trade-in bonus and one year of Samsung Care+.

Shaw Mobile – $0 upfront, $53/mo MyTab on a $45/mo Unlimited plan (pricing fluctuates based on your Shaw home internet plan).

Note: this section will be updated as carrier information becomes available.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.