Cost of Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro series could increase by 15 percent

Apple’s high-end 2022 iPhones could cost more than their predecessors.

According to a recent tweet from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will reportedly cost 15 percent more than the iPhone 13 Pro series.

Though a price increase is never good for consumers, given the iPhone 14 Pro is rumoured to feature a new hole-punch, pilled-shaped front-facing camera, it’s not surprising the tech giant is upping the cost of its higher-end devices.

Hon Hai/Foxconn is one of the winners of the increased ASP of iPhone 14 series. I estimated iPhone 14 series ASP would increase by about 15% (vs. iPhone 13 series ASP) to $1,000-1,050 (USD) due to two iPhone 14 Pro's price hikes & higher shipment proportion. https://t.co/UgiW0kom4F — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 10, 2022

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro devices are rumoured to feature the tech giant’s A16 chip, while its iPhone 14 devices will stick with the iPhone 13 series’ A13 processor.

To put this price increase in perspective, the iPhone 13 Pro costs $1,399 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max costs $1,549. This means that if Kuo’s report is accurate, iPhone 14 Pro will cost in the range of $1,608 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max could cost $1,781 in Canada.

It’s unclear if the rumoured iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will also receive a price hike.

With Apple’s September iPhone event just around the corner, we likely won’t have to wait long to know for sure how much the tech giant’s next generation of iPhones will cost.

Source: @mingchikuo Via: 9to5Mac