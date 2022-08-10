Amazon discounts Fire 7 and Kids Fire Tablets by 25 percent

Amazon is currently having a sale on its popular Fire Tablets and Kids Fire Tablets. The discount is upwards of 25 percent off, which might be a good investment heading into the school year for young students.
- All-new Fire 7 tablet, 7” display, 16 GB for $69.99 (save 13%)
- Fire 7 Tablet, 7″ display, 16 GB for $54.99 (save 21%)
- All-new Fire 7 Kids tablet, 7″ display, ages 3-7 for $104.99 (save 25%)
Source: Amazon Canada
