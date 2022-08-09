WhatsApp now gives users two days to delete their messages

WhatsApp has extended its timeline to delete messages to a generous two days.
The company shared the news on Twitter, garnering thousands of replies.
💭 Rethinking your message? Now you’ll have a little over 2 days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send.
— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 8, 2022
Rethinking some of your recently sent messages? Here’s how to get rid of them:
- make sure you have the most recent version of the app
- select the message you want to delete by holding onto it
- click the little garbage can to delete
- pick from “delete for everyone” and “delete for me.”