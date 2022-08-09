Google’s Pixel 6a on sale for $240 at several carriers

Google’s recently released mid-range Pixel 6a is already receiving a notable discount at Koodo, Fido and Virgin Plus.

The Pixel 6a regularly costs $599 from Google, but in true Canadian carrier fashion, it’s priced at $702 outright at all the flanker carrier stores.

Right now, you can get the Pixel 6a on the flanker carrier’s ‘Tab Mid’ plan at $10/month for 24 months. This works out to a total of $240, which is $360 off of Google’s price and $462 off Koodo’s inflated cost.

Koodo’s Tab Mid and Tab Plus plan both cost $60 per month and include 20GB of data (there’s also a one-time $50 connection fee).

As first reported by iPhone in Canada, Fido is also offering the Pixel 6a on its $10/month Fido Payment Program. Further, Virgin Plus’ Sweet Pay currently lists the Pixel 6a for $10/month on a 24-month plan.

Google’s Pixel 6a received a 9/10 from MobileSyrup reporter Jon Lamont. He praised the device’s Google-made Tensor chip, flagship-like camera and high-end design.

Source: RedFlagDeals ‘smuPoker’ Via: iPhone in Canada