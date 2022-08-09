Beats reveals new neutral-coloured Fit Pro designed in collaboration with Kim Kardashian

Beats, in collaboration with “multi-hyphenated” entrepreneur and reality star Kim Kardashian, has announced that the Beats Fit Pro are available in three neutral colours: ‘Moon,’ ‘Dune’ and ‘Earth.’

A press release from Beats describes the new wireless earbud colours as ‘light,’ ‘medium’ and ‘deep.’ The concept behind the new colour line is wireless earbuds that better blend in with the wearer by creating a “monochromatic or contrasted look.”

As someone who generally isn’t fond of bright-coloured wearable tech (especially earbuds/headphones), this line definitely appeals to me, especially given most wireless earbuds and headphones are available in either white or some sort of a stark colour.

“I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colourful to make a statement,” said Kim Kardashian. “This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality.”

Beats Fit Pro features active noise cancellation, transparent, adaptive EQ modes, spatial audio, dynamic head tracking and most importantly, Apple’s proprietary H1 chip. They also feature a wing tip to help secure them in your ears, unlike Apple’s AirPods.

All three Beats Fit Pro colours release on August 16th at 10/am ET/7am PT for $249. For more on Beats’ Fit Pro, check out Brad Bennett’s wireless earbuds review.

Image credit: Beats