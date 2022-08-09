Apple’s AirPods could eventually switch to USB-C

Apple’s AirPods could make the jump to USB-C in 2023, according to a recent tweet from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

That said, Apple’s rumoured AirPods Pro 2, which are expected to launch later this year, won’t feature the new port technology. Though Kuo doesn’t mention it in his tweet, the AirPods’ 2023 switch to USB will likely be paired with the iPhone’s rumoured jump to the port technology.

Apple’s AirPods case is currently charged through the company’s proprietary Lightning port.

I predict Apple will launch USB-C-capable charging cases for all AirPods models in 2023. However, the charging case of the new AirPods Pro 2 launched in 2H22 may still support Lightning. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 9, 2022

Back in May, Kuo hinted that Apple is likely working on a USB-C iPhone that will release in 2023. Recent European Union (EU) legislation requires all smartphones sold in the region to feature USB-C by fall 2024.

With the Mac, most of the iPad line and likely at some point in the next few years, the iPhone moving to USB-C, it makes sense for Apple’s wireless earbuds to also ditch Lightning. There are even reports that the entry-level iPad might make the move to USB-C alongside ditching the 3.55mm headphone jack.

Source: @mingchikuo Via: The Verge