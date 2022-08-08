Tesla could set up a factory in Ontario, lobbyist registry documents reveal

Lobbyist documents filed with Ontario’s Integrity Commissioner’s office reveal Tesla’s plans to potentially bring a facility to the province.

The July 18th document to the Ontario government and several agencies states the company wants to “identify opportunities for industrial and/or advanced manufacturing facility” in the province.

The company’s lobbying goals include making recommendations on policies and programs around solar energy and battery energy storage, autonomous and connected vehicles, and their demand.

“[Teslas will] engage with the government and its agencies to identify opportunities for industrial and/or advanced manufacturing facility permitting reforms with the intent to increase the competitiveness of Ontario and its ability to attract capital investment through establishing approvals timeframes that are competitive with high-growth manufacturing locations in North America, while also working with government to identify or align incentives programs that could further increase the attractiveness of Ontario for industrial and/or advanced manufacturing investment,” the document reads.

Federal lobbyist records reveal the company already met with Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Canada. The July 20th communication document shows Tesla had similar talking points to what it outlined in its record to the Ontario government.

“Tesla will encourage government departments and their agencies to establish or further enhance policies and programs that support the deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Canada,” the document reads.

“We know how important the auto industry is for Canada’s economy and for the hundreds of thousands of Canadians employed in the sector,” Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne’s office told Electric Autonomy Canada.

“It’s good to see our government’s investments are gaining attention from automakers and companies from around the world and we’ll continue to do everything we can to make sure Canadians are benefiting from the global shift to EVs.”

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Office of the Integrity Commissioner of Ontario and Office of the Commissioner of Lobbying of Canada Via Electric Autonomy Canada