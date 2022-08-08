Apple could be working on several new smart home devices, including a kitchen-focused HomePod

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is at it again.

According to the often-reliable tech reporter’s Power On newsletter, Apple is working on “at least four new home devices in its labs.”

This includes a new HomePod that’s very similar to 2018’s discontinued smart speaker, and a refreshed HomePod mini.

The other two devices in the works at Apple are entirely new products, says Gurman. One smart home product is described as a kitchen sensor that offers a touch screen with an integrated smart speaker. Though not much detail is known, this device sounds very similar to Apple’s Nest Hub/Nest Hub Max or the massive Amazon Echo Show 15. It will likely take the form of an iPad with an integrated smart speaker and be powered by iPadOS.

The other smart home speaker aims to combine an Apple TV, a camera and a HomePod into an all-in-one product focused on the living room. Rumours regarding the device have appeared several times over the last few months, with Gurman first reporting on it back in April.

Gurman goes on to say that Apple’s rumoured smart home products could release by the end of next year or early 2024, though he also mentions that they could be cancelled altogether.

Apple’s fall hardware event, where the tech giant is expected to reveal its iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, new Macs and more, is just around the corner in September.

Source: Bloomberg