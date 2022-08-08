Apple’s mixed reality headset could be announced in January 2023

The reveal of Apple’s often rumoured augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) headset could be just around the corner.

According to a tweet from often-reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant’s headset might be shown off as soon as January 2023. In a translated tweet, Kuo says that Apple only plans to manufacture 1.5 million units in 2023, and that the company plans to hold a media event to build investor confidence in the device.

Below is a full translated excerpt from Kuo’s tweets about Apple’s mixed reality headset (via 9to5Mac):

“However, this investment theme has not become a clear market consensus due to doubts about innovative user experience and low shipments of less than 1.5 million units in 2023. Apple may announce the AR/MR headset as soon as January 2023. This media event is expected to reduce investors’ concerns about innovative user experience and low shipments in 2023, and enhance their confidence in the headset’s outlook.”

Kuo goes on to say that Apple’s mixed reality headset aims to be the tech giant’s “next revolutionary consumer electronics product after the iPhone.”

Previous rumours have hinted that the headset will be powered by Apple’s M1 or M2 chip and that it features dual 4K screens and multiple 3D sensors. The price is tipped to be in the $3,000 USD (roughly $3,736 CAD) price range.

Back in late May, rumours circulated that Jony Ive, the tech giant’s former chief design officer, was still involved in the AR/VR headset project and that this resulted in several complications tied to its development.

Apple is also rumoured to be working on a pair of AR glasses that are set to release several years after its mixed reality headset.

Source: @mingchikuo Via: 9to5Mac