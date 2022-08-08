Activision Blizzard reports more than half of its revenue came from mobile games during Q2 2022

Activision Blizzard has released its financial report for Q2 2022. In it, the publisher states that throughout the three-month window ending on June 30th, more than half of its revenue came from mobile games.

During Q2 2022, Activision Blizzard reports earning a total of $831 million USD (roughly $1.06 billion CAD) from its “mobile and ancillary” side of the business. In comparison, PC sales totalled $332 million USD (approximately $426 million CAD). Console sales, on the other hand, totalled $376 million USD (around $483 million CAD). Activision Blizzard says its mobile and ancillary business “primarily include[s] revenues from mobile devices.”

It’s no coincidence that Activision Blizzard’s mobile sector is seeing a boom given that Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo Immortal launched during the quarter. While available on PC, the Diablo spinoff has found a successful home on mobile devices. During its first two weeks of release, it reached over eight million downloads. The free-to-play game also drew in about $24 million USD (around $31.22 million CAD) via in-app purchases across iOS and Android.

It’s worth noting that Activision Blizzard also owns the development studio King. This behemoth in the mobile game space generates a fair amount of revenue for Activision Blizzard. King’s most popular title is Candy Crush, though the studio recently launched auto-runner Crash Bandicoot: On the Run for mobile. Blizzard’s Hearthstone also undoubtedly attributed as well.

Activision Blizzard reports that PC and console sales see a decline in year-over-year revenue growth. However, mobile actually saw a five percent increase. The publisher attributes the waning PC and console sales to “lower engagement for the Call of Duty franchise.” Additionally, World of Warcraft has seen a small decline when compared to 2021 when its Burning Crusade Classic expansion launched.

Speaking of World of Warcraft, it was recently reported that Blizzard and NetEase have cancelled the planned World of Warcraft mobile title. No official word has come from the studio as of yet.

Activision Blizzard is currently in the midst of an investigation and faces lawsuits regarding allegations of “frat boy” culture within the workplace.

Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment

Source: Eurogamer