Government of Ontario pledges to bring high-speed internet to 266,000 homes and businesses

The Government of Ontario has signed contracts with eight service providers to bring high-speed internet access to hundreds of communities across the province.

The service providers include Bell, Bragg Communications, Cogeco Connexion, Community Network Partners, Eh!tel Networks Inc., North Frontenac Telephone Company, Xplornet Communications Inc., and Rogers.

The agreements will bring access to 266,000 homes and businesses in 339 municipalities.

“Our government is ensuring every community in Ontario has access to reliable high-speed internet,” Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure, said.

In a press release, Bell said the partnership will allow the company to bring its fibre network, with download speeds up to 3Gbps, to communities. In a separate press release, Cogeco acknowledged it has begun to work on its projects.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Government of Ontario