Winamp limps on with first software update in four years

Winamp is apparently just as hard to kill as Internet Explorer and is back with its first major update in four years.

As reported by Pitchfork, Winamp developers published version ‘5.9 RC1 Build 9999‘ late in July. The build is a “culmination of 4 years’ work” from two different development teams. Engadget notes not much has changed on the surface, but under the hood, Winamp has migrated to a newer development platform.

It’s amazing to see software this old living on, despite various acquisitions. AOL shut down work on Winamp in 2013, but then Radionomy bought it the following year to aid its online music plans. More recently, the Winamp team promised a “totally remastered” experience with podcast and radio features.

For the older tech folks out there, the latest Winamp update may be a nice nostalgia trip. But it feels like much of the music world has moved on to other software.

Source: Winamp Via: Pitchfork, Engadget