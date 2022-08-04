Jakks Pacific shows off real-life Mario Kart that you drive around

Santa Monica, California-based Jakks Pacific has a long history of making official Nintendo and Mario-licensed toys and products, and now, the company has unveiled a new toy at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 that even adults are drooling after — the new electric ride-on Mario Kart go-kart.

It is, primarily, a kid’s toy with plastic wheels, an adjustable seat and three forward-driving speed settings to go up to 8 miles/hr (12.87 km/hr). It includes classic sound effects directly from the Mario Kart video games, though none of the Items. We know — it’s a bummer.

Jakks Pacific plans to launch the toy kart sometime this fall. Check out the toy company unveiling the kart at the San Diego Comin-Con in the video below:

Image credit: ActionFigureInsider

Via: Gizmodo