Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is verified for the Steam Deck

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered from Insomniac Games is landing on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 12th, and as a bonus, the developer announced today that the game has been verified for the Steam Deck.

Being verified for the Steam Deck means that the title will run on the handheld machine without any issues and without having to make any major tweaks on August 12th itself.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is Steam Deck Verified! ✅ — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) August 3, 2022

Additionally, according to Insomniac, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also heading to PC sometime later this year, and it should likely run on the Steam Deck without a hiccup too, though there hasn’t been any official confirmation.

Pre-purchase Spider-Man Remastered on Steam here.

Pre-purchase Spider-Man Remastered on the Epic Games Store here.

Source: @insomniacgames