What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in early August 2022

Every month, Xbox brings new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Normally, these come in two waves and now, the company has revealed what’s hitting Game Pass in the first half of August 2022.

Ghost Recon Wildlands (Cloud, Console and PC) — August 2nd

Shenzhen I/O (PC) — August 4th

Turbo Golf Racing (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) — August 4th

Two Point Campus (Cloud, Console and PC) — August 9th

Cooking Simulator (Cloud, Console and PC) — August 11th

Expeditions: Rome (PC) — August 11th

Offworld Trading Company (PC) — August 11th

Additionally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on August 15th:

Boyfriend Dungeon (Cloud, Console and PC)

Curse of the Dead Gods (Cloud, Console and PC)

Library of Ruina (Cloud, Console and PC)

Starmancer (PC Game Preview)

Train Sim World 2 (Cloud, Console and PC)

As always, Game Pass subscribers can take advantage of an exclusive 20 percent discount to purchase any game in the catalogue and keep playing even after it leaves Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass each cost $11.99/month.

