Samsung accidentally confirms Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4 colours, storage

Samsung’s Unpacked event is scheduled for Wednesday, August 10th, and current leaks and rumours point to the Seoul, South Korea-based company showing off multiple new devices at the event, including the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

While we already know a bit about the latter of the above-mentioned devices (Galaxy Flip 4), like the fact that it will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED 12-Hz main display and a 2.1-inch external display, a new snippet of information found by Redditor u/AlexQuakeZ confirms the colours and storage variants the device will be available in (via AndroidPolice).

According to u/AlexQuakeZ, Assurant’s Samsung Care+ insurance website for the UK has the new device listed in ‘Blue,’ ‘Bora Purple’, ‘Graphite,’ and ‘Pink’ colourways, with several Bespoke colour customizations available. The website also suggests that the device will be available in two storage variants — 128GB and 256GB.

Alongside the Z Flip 4, the website also has the Z Fold 4 listed in ‘Beige,’ ‘Grey,’ ‘Green’ and ‘Phantom Black’ colourways in 256 and 512GB storage variants and the Galaxy Watch 5 in ‘Graphite,’ ‘Silver,’ ‘Gold,’ and ‘Blue’ colourways. The Watch 5 Pro has been upgraded to feature a titanium body (from aluminum) and will be available in ‘Titanium’ and ‘Black’ colourways.

The listing of said unreleased devices seems to have been a mistake on Samsung’s part, which it soon rectified. None of the above-mentioned devices are now listed on the UK Samsung Care+ website.

For more information about Samsung’s Unpacked event and upcoming devices, click the link below:

Image credit: u/AlexQuakeZ

Source: u/AlexQuakeZ, Via: AndroidPolice