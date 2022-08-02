Bell to deliver 8Gbps symmetrical internet speeds next month

Bell says it will introduce internet speeds of up to 8Gbps starting in September. The company says the symmetrical download and upload speeds will be the fastest in North America among major providers.

The new speeds will first be available in parts of Toronto, where download speeds will be five times faster than cable technology and upload speeds will be 250 times faster. “More regions across the country to follow,” the company said in a press release.

Introducing new services in Toronto first is a move Bell makes frequently. For example, the company first gave Toronto residents in select areas access to its 3500MHz spectrum in June.

The company says it will also introduce Wi-Fi 6E in homes through a new Giga Hub modem. As the next phase of Wi-Fi advancement, it will improve speeds and provide lower latency when used on compatible devices.

Collectively, the two announcements will improve the at-home experience, Bell said.

The company will first give Ontario and Quebec residents access to the Giga Hub in September. While the company stated it will expand access to other provinces, it didn’t provide specifics.

Bell is not the first major telecom company in Canada to announce symmetrical speeds of 8Gbps. Rogers made a similar announcement back in April, saying the speeds would be available to residents in select areas of Ontario, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland.

Updated 02/08/2022 12:17pm EST: The article has been updated with Rogers’ plans to launch 8Gbps symmetrical speeds.

Source: Bell