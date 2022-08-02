Amazon Fire TVs and Fire Sticks on sale

Amazon Canada has significantly reduced the prices of some of its Fire TVs and also select FireTV Stick bundles. These are similar pricing that we saw during Prime Day.
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Fire TV Stick for $$99.98 (save $30)
- Echo Dot with Clock and Fire TV Stick 4K for $119.98 (save $30)
- Echo and Fire TV Stick 4K for $159.98 (save $40)
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) and Fire TV Stick for $89.98 (save $25)
- Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $439.99 (save 27%)
- Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $399.99 (save 15%)
- Amazon Fire TV 55″-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $509.99 (save 23%)
