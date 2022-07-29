Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 both surface online

New renders of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 have surfaced online. This leak is courtesy of Evan Blass and 91mobiles, offering what are likely the best renders of both devices we’ve seen so far.

Additionally, we now know the colour variants of the Fold 4, showcasing the foldable’s black, gray and beige/gold options. The Z Flip 4 is shown off in black, purple, cream and blue, backing up another recent leak.

While it’s great to catch a glimpse of these two devices ahead of their official unveiling, you won’t have to wait long before the smartphones are officially shown off at the company’s upcoming August 10th Unpacked event. Alongside the two new foldables, Samsung will also likely unveil the Galaxy Watch 5 series and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

You can learn more about Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked keynote here.

Image Credit: 91mobiles

Source: 91mobiles