Moto reveals Razr 2022 cover display in a teaser post

Ahead of the foldable smartphone’s official launch, Motorola has revealed more about its 2022 Razr in a new teaser.

Motorola posted this latest teaser on Weibo, showcasing the Razr 2022’s larger cover display. The cover screen seems to be even larger than the one that leaked surrounding the rumoured 4th-gen Flip series.

The picture shows that you can use the display in multiple ways, including snapping selfies with the rear-facing cameras, controlling music playback and checking the weather/notifications, which is similar to how Samsung’s foldable handsets work.

Motorola will officially unveil the Razr 2022 on August 2nd.

Source: Weibo Via: Android Police