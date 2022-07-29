Get 2GB additional data per month for 12 months with Lucky Mobile

Bell’s flanker brand Lucky Mobile is currently offering a “Summer Deal Days” promotion with an additional 2GB of data per month for the next 12 months with specific plans.

The promotion is available on all new activations on a minimum $35/mo plan. Eligible plans include:

$35/mo plan with 2.5GB data, unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited international texting

$40/mo plan with 4.5GB data, unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited international texting

$50/mo plan with 10GB data, unlimited Canada-wide and U.S. calling and unlimited international texting

$60/mo plan with 15GBdata, unlimited Canada-wide and U.S. calling and unlimited international texting

$70/mo plan with 20GB data, unlimited Canada-wide and U.S. calling and unlimited international texting

The promotion ends on August 1st. Learn more about it here.

Source: Lucky Mobile