Koodo, Fido, Virgin roll out $60/mo 20GB promo plan

Just a few days after switching plans around with new $60/15GB and $65/20GB plans, the Big Three flanker brands now have a promotional $60/20GB plan.

As of July 29th, Telus’ Koodo, Rogers’ Fido and Bell’s Virgin Plus all list the new, promotional $60/mo 20GB plan that’s available for a limited time. However, none of the providers listed an end date for the promotion at the time of publication.

Moreover, Koodo and Virgin Plus list the $60 plan as a 10GB plan with a bonus 10GB of data, rather than a flat 20GB plan like Fido offers.

The main upside here is that the $60/20GB plan is a better value than the old $65/20GB plan offered by the three providers. However, anyone who just signed up for the $60/15GB plan may want to look into getting this offer for the extra 5GB of data.

The downside is that all three providers still offer limited plan options for customers. Outside of the $60/20GB plan, Koodo, Fido, and Virgin don’t have many options for customers looking to buy a phone. Koodo, oddly, only offers the $60/20GB option for bring-your-own-phone (BYOP) customers — those looking to buy a phone get to choose between the recently added $60/15GB or $65/20GB plans.

Meanwhile, if you want to buy a phone from Fido, the only plan you can choose is the new, promotional $60/20GB plan. Virgin Plus, similarly, only offers the $60/20GB plan.

That said, the three providers sometimes offer a $32/mo talk and text plan with select, low-end phones. Still, options remain limited.

Beyond that, the providers offer several CRTC-mandated ‘starter’ plans, but these are only available for BYOP customers, and some come with limitations like being capped at 3G speed.

Ultimately, if you have the budget for a $60/mo plan and need 20GB of data, these new promotional deals could be a good option for you. But you’ll need to move quickly since it’s not clear how long they’ll stick around.

You can check out Koodo’s plans here, Fido’s plans here, and Virgin’s plans here. Prices may vary by region.