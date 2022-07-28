Telus investing $10 million in Leduc, Alberta

Vancouver-based telecom giant Telus says it will invest $10 million in the City of Leduc this year.

The announcement falls under an earlier investment the company made. In May, Telus announced it was allocating $17 billion in Alberta over the next four years. The investment will go towards operations, network infrastructure and spectrum and create 8,500 new jobs in the province.

“This generational $17 billion investment in Alberta is a true demonstration of Telus’ long-standing commitment to improving the lives of Canadians by connecting communities from coast to coast with our world-leading wireless 5G and PureFibre networks,” Darren Entwistle, the company’s president and CEO, said.

Telus has made a similar allocation for Edmonton, announcing earlier this month the city will see $220 million in investments.

The City of Leduc also benefited from an announcement Telus made in March, detailing it was bringing internet speeds up to 100Mbps to rural communities for the first time. With speeds four times faster than what’s available through 4G, Telus said the move allowed Leduc residents to stream their favourite shows, make video calls, and surf the web at the same time.

Source: Telus